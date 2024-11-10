Malik Monk Injury: Won't return vs. Phoenix

Monk (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Suns, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Monk limped off the court to the locker room early in the second quarter after spraining his right ankle. Given the quick announcement that he won't return, it wouldn't be surprising if Monk is sidelined for the second leg of the Kings' back-to-back against the Spurs on Monday. Keon Ellis and Doug McDermott will see an uptick in minutes off the bench in Monk's absence.