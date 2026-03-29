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Malik Monk Injury: Won't suit up against Nets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 10:47am

Monk (shoulder) is listed as out ahead of Sunday's game in Brooklyn.

Monk started in each of the Kings' last three contests, most recently finishing with 10 points, two rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 123-113 loss to Atlanta. However, he won't suit up Sunday due to a right-shoulder contusion. With DeMar DeRozan (hamstring) and several other players also ruled out, DaQuan Jeffries, Nique Clifford, Daeqwon Plowden and Killian Hayes should all see more action, with two of them possibly moving into the starting lineup.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
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