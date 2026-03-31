Malik Monk headshot

Malik Monk News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 12:42pm

Monk (shoulder) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Monk is set to return from a one-game absence with a shoulder injury that cost him Sunday's loss to the Nets. The veteran guard has averaged 13.2 points, 7.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes per tilt in his last five games.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Monk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Monk See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team
NBA
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago