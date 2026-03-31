Malik Monk News: Absent from injury report
Monk (shoulder) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against Toronto.
Monk is set to return from a one-game absence with a shoulder injury that cost him Sunday's loss to the Nets. The veteran guard has averaged 13.2 points, 7.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes per tilt in his last five games.
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