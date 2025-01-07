Malik Monk News: Another strong showing

Monk provided 23 points (8-25 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals over 49 minutes during Monday's 123-118 double-overtime win over the Heat.

Monk didn't have his best shooting line after needing 25 shots to score 23 points, though he still posted an impressive line in general. He's been playing at a high level of late and has reached the 20-point mark in five of his last six outings. Monk should continue to have elevated usage as long as De'Aaron Fox (hip) remains sidelined.