Malik Monk headshot

Malik Monk News: Available for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 11:47pm

Monk (personal) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Monk is no longer on the injury report after missing Friday's game against the Pelicans. He's been hot over his last five games with averages of 16.0 points, 7.4 assists and 2.6 three-pointers.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Monk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Monk See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
5 NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups Who Could Swing Your League
NBA
5 NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups Who Could Swing Your League
Author Image
Mike Barner
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago