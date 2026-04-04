Malik Monk News: Available for Sunday
Monk (personal) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Monk is no longer on the injury report after missing Friday's game against the Pelicans. He's been hot over his last five games with averages of 16.0 points, 7.4 assists and 2.6 three-pointers.
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