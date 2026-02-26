Malik Monk News: Available Thursday
Monk (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Mavericks.
Monk was in danger of missing Thursday's matchup due to ankle soreness, but he's since been cleared to take the court. The Kentucky product is averaging 12.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in his last four outings.
