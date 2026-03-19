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Malik Monk News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Monk (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the 76ers.

Monk is set to return from a four-game stint on the sidelines, and with Nique Clifford (hamstring) out, Monk could see a lot of minutes coming his way. The 28-year-old guard is averaging 12.6 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 triples per game this season.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
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