Malik Monk

Malik Monk News: Big night as new point guard

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Monk racked up 26 points (10-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 116-114 win over Minnesota.

Getting the start at point guard following the trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs, Monk looked very comfortable as he scored 20-plus points for the 11th time in his last 15 appearances. Over that stretch, the 27-year-old is averaging 22.5 points, 7.6 assists, 3.9 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.4 steals. With Zach LaVine expected to slot in at shooting guard, Monk figures to retain his new assignment and elevated distribution numbers. He was already on track for a career-best campaign, but Monk may not have reached his fantasy ceiling yet.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
