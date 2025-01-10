Malik Monk News: Continues to fill in admirably

Monk logged 22 points (9-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 114-97 win over the Celtics.

Operating as Sacramento's point guard for the injured De'Aaron Fox (glute) for a third straight contest, Monk continued to fill in admirably with 22 points and eight assists to go with a full stat line Friday. The streaky Monk appears to be on a heater at the moment, as the 26-year-old is averaging 22.3 points, 7.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.7 threes across his last seven contests. If Fox is unable to suit up for the Kings on Sunday against the Bulls, Monk would figure to continue handling an expanded role as one of the team's top playmakers alongside Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan.