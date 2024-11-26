Fantasy Basketball
Malik Monk headshot

Malik Monk News: Delivers 14 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Monk (ankle) tallied 14 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 26 minutes off the bench in Monday's 130-109 loss to the Thunder.

Monk had missed the previous seven games with a right ankle sprain, but he didn't face any restrictions in his return to action, with his 26 minutes essentially matching his season-long average (25.1 per game). The Kings moved Kevin Huerter to the bench and cut down his playing time to 10 minutes to accommodate Monk, who should continue to operate as Sacramento's sixth man. Look for Monk to deliver most of fantasy value in the points, three-pointers, assists and free-throw percentage categories, with the defensive numbers he offered Monday representing more of an outlier.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
