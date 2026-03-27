Malik Monk News: Fares well in loss

Monk finished Thursday's 121-117 loss to Orlando with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes.

With so many injuries in Sacramento, Monk started this contest and saw a healthy usage rate. Over his last four appearances, he's averaging 14.0 points, 7.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes per contest.