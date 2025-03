Monk (illness) will play Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Monk will make his return following a three-game absence due to illness. He'd been playing well before feeling under the weather, averaging 25.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in his last four appearances.