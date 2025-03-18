Malik Monk News: Leads Kings with 28 points

Monk closed with 28 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 132-122 win over the Grizzlies.

Monk led the Kings in scoring, putting up his fourth game of the campaign with at least 28 points. Domantas Sabonis sustained an apparent right ankle during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Grizzlies and wasn't able to return, so there could be more usage heading Monk's way. In 56 regular-season appearances, Monk is on pace for a seventh-round finish in nine-category formats with 17.7 points, 5.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.2 three-pointers.