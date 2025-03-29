Malik Monk News: Muted impact off bench

Monk accumulated nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Saturday's 121-91 loss to the Magic.

Monk came off the bench in his second straight game since returning from an illness, and his production has taken a hit during this time. It's unclear if the Kings plan on moving the veteran guard back into the starting lineup once he's fully back up to speed, with Monk logging just 17 and 23 minutes in his past two outings, respectively. Fantasy managers should stay patient with Monk, who's still averaging a solid 18.4 points, 5.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 31.1 minutes through 10 games this month.