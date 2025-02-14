Malik Monk News: Nears double-double in OT defeat

Monk provided 24 points (8-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 43 minutes during Thursday's 140-133 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

Monk provided a nice spark to Sacramento offensively in Thursday's high-scoring overtime contest, finishing second among Kings players in scoring, threes made and assists in a strong showcase. Monk has connected on four or more threes in nine contests, surpassing the 20-point mark in 20 outings and in two of his last five appearances.