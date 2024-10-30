Malik Monk News: Notches seven points

Monk posted seven points (2-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 113-96 victory over Utah.

Monk couldn't find his rhythm Tuesday night, but fantasy managers will at least appreciate that his usage rate remained sturdy. He's off to a quiet start this campaign, posting averages of 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers through four outings.