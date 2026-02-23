Malik Monk News: Only 19 minutes in win

Monk finished Monday's 123-114 victory over the Grizzlies with 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one block and two steals in 19 minutes.

Monk scored double digits for the fifth straight appearance, although his playing time was largely underwhelming. Despite the fact that Sacramento is looking to the future, it doesn't appear as though Monk is high on its list of priorities. In three games over the past week, he has averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 22.4 minutes per game. At best, he should be viewed as a possible streaming candidate.