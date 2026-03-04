Malik Monk News: Playing limited minutes
Monk ended with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to the Suns.
Monk has logged fewer than 20 minutes in five consecutive games, limiting his fantasy appeal. During this stretch, the veteran swingman has averaged 9.6 points, 2.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game while shooting just 36.2 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Monk See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 266 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 239 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 189 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push12 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Monk See More