Malik Monk News: Playing limited minutes

Monk ended with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to the Suns.

Monk has logged fewer than 20 minutes in five consecutive games, limiting his fantasy appeal. During this stretch, the veteran swingman has averaged 9.6 points, 2.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game while shooting just 36.2 percent from the floor.