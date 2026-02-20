Malik Monk News: Plays well in return

Monk recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and two assists across 20 minutes during Thursday's 131-94 loss to Orlando.

With Zach LaVine (hand) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) out for the season, Monk is a candidate to see increased usage down the stretch. An illness sidelined Monk for the Kings' final three games before the All-Star break, but he saw a modest workload Thursday with the team getting blown out by Orlando.