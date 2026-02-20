Malik Monk headshot

Malik Monk News: Plays well in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 9:10am

Monk recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and two assists across 20 minutes during Thursday's 131-94 loss to Orlando.

With Zach LaVine (hand) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) out for the season, Monk is a candidate to see increased usage down the stretch. An illness sidelined Monk for the Kings' final three games before the All-Star break, but he saw a modest workload Thursday with the team getting blown out by Orlando.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Monk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Monk See More
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
19 days ago