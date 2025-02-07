Malik Monk News: Pops for 21 against Blazers

Monk closed with 21 points (8-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The 27-year-old guard has been the bigger winner so far in the wake of the trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs and brough Zach LaVine to the Kings. Over three games since Fox's departure, Monk has handled the starting point guard role and averaged 35.3 minutes a contest while producing 19.0 points, 5.0 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks.