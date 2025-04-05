Malik Monk News: Puts up 17 points off bench

Monk notched 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 23 minutes during Friday's 125-102 win over the Hornets.

Monk has been struggling with his shot of late, and the Kings need him to be at his best given that he's a key piece on offense with his scoring prowess off the bench. This was a step in the right direction, and it turned out to be Monk's best scoring performance since March 20, just before he missed three contests due to an illness. Since returning to the court on March 27, Monk is averaging 12.0 points per game while shooting 40.4 percent from the floor and 34.6 percent from three-point range over his last five contests.