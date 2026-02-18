Malik Monk News: Ready to return Thursday
Monk (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Magic.
An illness sidelined Monk for the Kings' final three games before the All-Star break, but the veteran guard has been given the green light to return Thursday against Orlando. Monk averaged 15.6 points, 3.1 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 3.2 threes over 24.0 minutes per game over his last nine outings prior to the ASB.
