Malik Monk headshot

Malik Monk News: Ready to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Monk (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Magic.

An illness sidelined Monk for the Kings' final three games before the All-Star break, but the veteran guard has been given the green light to return Thursday against Orlando. Monk averaged 15.6 points, 3.1 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 3.2 threes over 24.0 minutes per game over his last nine outings prior to the ASB.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Monk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malik Monk See More
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago