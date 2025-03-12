Malik Monk News: Removed from injury report
Monk has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Monk is coming off a 21-point performance in Monday's loss to the Knicks and now will be good to go to play Thursday in San Francisco. The veteran guard is averaging career-high numbers in points (17.7), rebounds (3.8), assists (5.8) and steals (1.0), shooting 44 percent from the floor and 32.5 percent from beyond the arc.
