Malik Monk News: Returning to action Monday

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 5:21pm

Monk (ankle) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Thunder, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Monk will snap a seven-game absence streak due to a right ankle sprain. According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the 26-year-old guard will not operate under a minutes restriction, and his return should provide a boost to Sacramento's second unit.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
