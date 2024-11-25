Malik Monk News: Returning to action Monday
Monk (ankle) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Thunder, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Monk will snap a seven-game absence streak due to a right ankle sprain. According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the 26-year-old guard will not operate under a minutes restriction, and his return should provide a boost to Sacramento's second unit.
