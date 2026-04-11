Malik Monk News: Ruled out for Sunday
Monk (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Portland.
Monk will miss Sacramento's regular-season finale while attending to a personal matter. He will finish the 2025-26 campaign with averages of 12.5 points, 3.0 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.6 steals across 22.0 minutes per game in 62 regular-season appearances (three starts).
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