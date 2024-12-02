Malik Monk News: Scores 19 points in starting role

Monk racked up 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 127-125 loss to San Antonio.

For the first time in his two-plus seasons in Sacramento, Monk moved into the starting five Sunday. After Monk delivered an efficient scoring performance while serving as a strong tertiary playmaker behind De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis, head coach Mike Brown said after the contest that the 26-year-old would remain a member of the top unit moving forward, per James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento. Monk missed seven games over a two-week stretch in November due to a right ankle sprain, but he's been on a tear since returning to the hardwood last Monday. He's averaging 22.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 three-pointers, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 33.5 minutes while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.