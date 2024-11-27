Malik Monk News: Season-best effort in win

Monk accumulated 27 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 victory over Minnesota.

Monk erupted with a season-high 27 points off the bench for the Kings on Wednesday, teasing a triple-double in the process. It was just his second game back following a seven-game absence due to an ankle injury, but Monk has created a reputation in recent years for being able to heat up in a hurry. With DeMar DeRozan still nursing a back issue, the 26-year-old guard is worth a look on all fantasy waiver wires with a short-term boost in value while the star wing is off the court. Following Wednesday's outburst, Monk is up to 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 25.9 minutes per game through 12 games as Sacramento's sixth man in 2024-25.