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Malik Monk News: Season-high 32 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Monk amassed 32 points (8-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one block across 30 minutes in Sunday's 126-122 win over the Nets.

With the Kings shorthanded Sunday, Monk saw an expanded role and made the most of the opportunity, tying his season high in triples en route to a season-best 32 points. The veteran guard also led the second unit in assists and has dished out at least five dimes in three of his last four outings. Killian Hayes (toe) and Nique Clifford (ankle) both exited Sunday's win early, so Monk would be in line for increased minutes in Charlotte on Tuesday if Hayes, Clifford or Russell Westbrook (foot) is sidelined.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
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