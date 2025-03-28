Fantasy Basketball
Malik Monk headshot

Malik Monk News: Sees 17 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Monk racked up 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes during Thursday's 128-107 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Monk, who returned from a three-game absence due to an illness, was deployed off the bench and saw limited run Thursday. He looked sharp, obviously, and could potentially see his usual workload Saturday against the Magic with the illness seemingly behind him.

Malik Monk
Sacramento Kings
