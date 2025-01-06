Malik Monk News: Shines with 26/12 double-double

Monk produced 26 points (9-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists, one block and four steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 129-99 victory over Golden State.

Monk's brilliant play continued with a team-high 26 points. Although De'Aaron Fox's (hip) absence was a contributing factor, Monk's totals have been excellent, independent of Sacramento's injury report. Promoting Monk has proven to be a winning formula, and fantasy managers should expect the production to continue. He's enjoyed a great start to January, averaging 25.7 points, 8.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals over three games.