Malik Monk News: Shooting woes in win Thursday

Monk registered five points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-109 win over New Orleans.

Monk struggled to find his rhythm from the field Thursday as he tied his season-low mark in scoring. Despite shooting woes, the guard still racked up a team-high nine assists. The 26-year-old has successfully made the jump to the starting five, and in his last six outings, he has averaged 17.0 points, 6.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 40.4 percent from deep across 33.2 minutes per game.