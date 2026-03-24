Malik Monk News: Starting Tuesday

Monk will start Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

After dropping a season-high 32 points in Sunday's win over Brooklyn, Monk will step into the starting five for the first time this season due to Sacramento being extremely shorthanded. The veteran guard has averaged 17.6 points and 4.0 assists across 23.6 minutes per contest in his last five appearances.