Malik Monk News: Struggles with three-point shot

Monk closed with 20 points (5-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 win over the 76ers.

Monk delivered an impressive stat line and reached the 20-point mark for the second time over his last three games. Even though the fact that he went 0-for-5 from beyond the arc might stand out, the truth is that Monk has been struggling with his shot since being promoted to a starting role on Dec. 1. During that 14-game span, he's averaging 16.7 points per game but is only shooting a subpar 32.7 percent from three-point range. Furthermore, his 33.9 percent from deep this season would be his lowest mark of the last five seasons if he doesn't improve it in the coming months.