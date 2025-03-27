Malik Monk News: To be deployed off bench

Monk isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Portland, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Monk was originally listed in the starting five leading up to Thursday's clash, but the team announced right before tipoff that Keon Ellis would draw the start at point guard. This could be an effort to ease Monk back into play after missing the last three games with an illness, though Sacramento hasn't commented on whether the 27-year-old will be on a minute restriction.