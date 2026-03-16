Malik Williams News: Collects another double-double

Williams tallied 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 129-122 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Sunday marked Williams' 11th double-double of the G League regular season. Since joining the South Bay Lakers, the Louisville product is averaging 13.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 blocks in 26.3 minutes per game across 11 contests (10 starts).