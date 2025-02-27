Malik Williams News: Displays two-way play in win

Williams recorded 24 points (9-19 fG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five steals, one assist and one block over 32 minutes in Tuesday's 114-107 G League win over Texas.

Williams controlled things on both ends of the floor in Tuesday's G League battle, leading all players in rebounds en route to posting the lone double-double of the contests and finishing as one of two Sioux Falls players with five or more steals. Williams has appeared in 34 games this season, averaging 15.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest.