Malik Williams News: Does it all in double-double outing

Williams notched 25 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, six blocks and two steals over 37 minutes in Friday's 108-101 G League win over Austin.

Williams did a little bit of everything for Sioux Falls in Friday's contest, leading all players in scoring, threes made, rebounds and blocks while swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals in a double-double performance. Williams has appeared in 38 G League contests, averaging 15.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.