Malik Williams News: Dominant in loss

Williams totaled 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 G League loss versus Stockton.

Williams was dominant once again, leading the team in rebounds en route to compiling his fifth double-double across his last six games. The 6-foot-11 center also shot an efficient 50.0 percent from both the field and beyond the arc and is now averaging 15.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks across his first 15 games with South Bay.