Malik Williams News: Dominates in 30-10 double-double

Williams posted 30 points (11-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes in Thursday's 120-118 G League loss to Salt Lake City.

Williams shined for Sioux Falls in Thursday's outing, leading all players in scoring, threes made and rebounds while reaching the 30-point mark in a double-double performance. Williams has appeared in 33 G League contests, averaging 14.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.7 assist, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.