Malik Williams News: Dominates in 30-10 double-double
Williams posted 30 points (11-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes in Thursday's 120-118 G League loss to Salt Lake City.
Williams shined for Sioux Falls in Thursday's outing, leading all players in scoring, threes made and rebounds while reaching the 30-point mark in a double-double performance. Williams has appeared in 33 G League contests, averaging 14.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.7 assist, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.
Malik Williams
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now