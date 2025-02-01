Malik Williams News: Dominates in another double-double
Williams finished with 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds and two steals over 31 minutes in Friday's 114-96 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.
Williams owned the paint in Friday's G League contest, leading all players in scoring and rebounds to go along with a team-high-tying steals total in a double-double showing. Williams has appeared in 27 G League games, averaging 13.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per outing.
Malik Williams
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now