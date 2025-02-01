Malik Williams News: Dominates in another double-double

Williams finished with 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds and two steals over 31 minutes in Friday's 114-96 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Williams owned the paint in Friday's G League contest, leading all players in scoring and rebounds to go along with a team-high-tying steals total in a double-double showing. Williams has appeared in 27 G League games, averaging 13.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per outing.