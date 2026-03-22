Malik Williams News: Earns double-double versus Gold

Williams produced 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Saturday's 119-111 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Williams helped his team to victory through solid shooting and rebounding efforts, recording his second straight G League double-double. He has now converted at least half of his attempts from the field in each of his last six appearances. Considering the regular season, he's averaging 15.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.