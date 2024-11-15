Malik Williams News: Erases four shots

Williams recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 29 minutes during Thursday's 107-100 win over the G League Cleveland Charge.

Williams continues to have his way from downtown, improving to 7-for-15 from deep following Thursday's strong performance. He also set a new top mark on the year with four swats after tallying only two total blocks in his first two appearances of the 2024-25 campaign.