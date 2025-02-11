Malik Williams News: Flirts with double-double in loss
Williams recorded 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 30 minutes in Monday's 139-119 G League loss to Rip City.
Williams once again shined from deep Monday, connecting on a team-high mark from three while finishing as one of three Sioux Falls players with 20 or more points in a near double-double. Williams has appeared in 31 G League games this season, averaging 14.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest.
Malik Williams
Free Agent
