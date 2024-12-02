Malik Williams News: Flirts with double-double in win

Williams ended with 22 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes in Sunday's 133-110 win over Motor City.

Williams provided a lift to Sioux Falls both offensively and on the glass Sunday, leading all players in rebounds while ending as one of four Skyforce players with 20 or more points. Over five outings, Williams has averaged 16.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.