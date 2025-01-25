Malik Williams News: Flirts with double-double in win

Williams tallied 25 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 27 minutes in Saturday's 124-111 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Williams helped lead Sioux Falls to a high-scoring victory Saturday, leading all players in rebounds while finishing as one of two players with 25 or more points in a near double-double performance. Williams has appeared in 23 G League outings this season, averaging 12.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest.