Malik Williams News: Leading rebounder in double-double
Williams tallied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 27 minutes in Friday's 152-102 G League win over Westchester.
Williams held things down in the paint for Sioux Falls in a high-scoring blowout victory Friday, leading all players in rebounds while concluding as one of three Skyforce players with a double-double. Williams has appeared in 20 G League games this season, averaging 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest.
Malik Williams
Free Agent
