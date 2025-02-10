Malik Williams News: Leads from deep as top scorer

Williams ended with 22 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 28 minutes in Saturday's 115-105 G League win over Greensboro.

Williams was the lone Sioux Falls player to not cross the 30-minute mark Saturday, but made the most of his minutes while leading all players in scoring and threes made. Williams has appeared in 30 G League contests, averaging 14.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.