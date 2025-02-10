Malik Williams News: Leads from deep as top scorer
Williams ended with 22 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 28 minutes in Saturday's 115-105 G League win over Greensboro.
Williams was the lone Sioux Falls player to not cross the 30-minute mark Saturday, but made the most of his minutes while leading all players in scoring and threes made. Williams has appeared in 30 G League contests, averaging 14.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.
Malik Williams
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now