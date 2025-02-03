Malik Williams News: Leads off bench in loss
Williams contributed 21 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and two steals over 35 minutes in Sunday's 118-113 G League loss to Austin.
Williams moved to the bench Sunday but still made a large impact on the contest, recording team-high-tying marks in scoring and rebounds in a 21-point showcase. Williams has appeared in 28 G League outings this season, averaging 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest.
Malik Williams
Free Agent
