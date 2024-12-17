Malik Williams News: Leads team in rebounding

Williams recorded 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 1- rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 115-95 win over the Herd.

Despite struggling with his efficiency, Williams managed to post a double-double in Monday's victory. Across 10 appearances this season, Williams is shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three.