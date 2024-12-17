Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malik Williams headshot

Malik Williams News: Leads team in rebounding

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Williams recorded 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 1- rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 115-95 win over the Herd.

Despite struggling with his efficiency, Williams managed to post a double-double in Monday's victory. Across 10 appearances this season, Williams is shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three.

Malik Williams
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now