Malik Williams News: Leads way in near double-double
Williams posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes in Saturday's 117-98 G League loss to Stockton.
Williams led the way for Sioux Falls in Saturday's outing, pacing all players in scoring and rebounds while finishing one board short of a double-double. Williams has appeared in 36 G League contests, averaging 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.
Malik Williams
Free Agent
